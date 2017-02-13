U.S. wrestler Jordan Burroughs praises Iranian fans
Olympic gold medal winner Jordan Burroughs has lauded the Iranian fans for the warm reception in Kermanshah, western of Iran. "I'm very thankful for the warm reception we received today and even more grateful that this trip was made possible.
