U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Iran After Putting Country 'On Notice' Over Missile Test

The Treasury Department announced it was imposing new sanctions on a number of individuals and entities it said were connected to Iran's missile program and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard's Quds force. In a statement released earlier today, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who yesterday said Iran was being put "on notice" over a ballistic missile test that appeared to violate the U.N. security council resolution that endorsed the Iran deal, said the sanctions were a response to a pattern of behavior from Iran.

