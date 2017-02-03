Turkish plane makes emergency landing...

Turkish plane makes emergency landing in Iran

15 hrs ago

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: A passenger plane belonging to Turkey's national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has been forced to make an emergency landing in Iran's south eastern city of Zahedan on Feb. 4. The Airbus jet heading from Istanbul to Vietnam changed the destination due to critical health conditions of a passenger on board, said Hamid Reza Parsa, an official with the Zahedan Airport, IRNA news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

