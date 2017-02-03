Turkish plane makes emergency landing in Iran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4 By Fatih Karimov - Trend: A passenger plane belonging to Turkey's national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has been forced to make an emergency landing in Iran's south eastern city of Zahedan on Feb. 4. The Airbus jet heading from Istanbul to Vietnam changed the destination due to critical health conditions of a passenger on board, said Hamid Reza Parsa, an official with the Zahedan Airport, IRNA news agency reported.
