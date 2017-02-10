Turkish kitchen equipment maker enjoys good market in Iran

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector "Many restaurants from Tehran seek our services. We have worked in many mega projects in Iran, including the Espinas Palace Hotel, Ibis Hotel at Imam Khomeini Airport City, the biggest catering center of Iran which cooks food for pilgrims at Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, Khorasan Province, Shaigan Hotel in Kish Island, Marina Park, etc.," Erkan Cardakci, Ozit's export sales representative, told Trend February 7. Hospitality equipment market is booming in Iran in the wake of the removal of sanctions in 2016.

