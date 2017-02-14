Trump will host Netanyahu to talk Ira...

Trump will host Netanyahu to talk Iran, Middle East peace

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet face-to-face with President Trump on Wednesday, setting the tone for what both leaders hope to be the dawn of a new era for the U.S.- Israel relationship. Analysts say that the meeting will hope to project a public theme of unity between the two governments on topics including Iran, Israeli settlements and the fate of the peace process.

