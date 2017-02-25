Trump proposal for terrorist listing of Iran Revolutionary Guard in limbo - sources

A proposal the Trump administration is considering to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organisation has stalled over warnings from defence and intelligence officials that the move could backfire, according to officials familiar with the matter. "If you do that, there is no way to escalate, and you would foreclose any possibility of talking to the Iranians about anything," one of the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

