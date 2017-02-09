Trump administration says it will revise travel ban instead of continuing appeals

Abdollah Mostafavi, center, arriving from Tehran, Iran, is met by his family including son-in-law Nasser Sorkhavi, left, daughter Mozhgan Mostafavi, second from right, and grandson Kourosh Sorkhavi at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Mostafavi was held at the airport for some time as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order.

