Three Iranian Muslims converted to Christianity appealing against 80 lashes

8 hrs ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Rasht: February 14, 2017. Iranian Christians request further prayer for three Christian converts in Rasht, who are appealing against a sentence of 80 lashes for drinking wine at communion, and two Christian converts in Evin Prison, Tehran, who are threatening to go on hunger strike.

Chicago, IL

