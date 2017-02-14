Three Iranian Muslims converted to Christianity appealing against 80 lashes
Rasht: February 14, 2017. Iranian Christians request further prayer for three Christian converts in Rasht, who are appealing against a sentence of 80 lashes for drinking wine at communion, and two Christian converts in Evin Prison, Tehran, who are threatening to go on hunger strike.
