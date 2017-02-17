Threatening US, Iran general says his country will be a 'graveyard' for attackers
The deputy commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards on Monday made a pointed warning to the US that any attack on his country would end in disaster, due to Iranian military capabilities. Following an Iranian test of a ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead in January, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on a number of entities involved in Iran's missile program, with the president warning Iran that it had been "put on notice" and vowing that "nothing is off the table" in terms of a military response to perceived Iranian provocations.
