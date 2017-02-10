The Times of Israel: Armenia-Iran railway project doomed to failure

The project on the creation of a railway linking Armenia and Iran is doomed to failure, says foreign affairs analyst Fuad Shahbazov in a blog post published by the online newspaper The Times of Israel. The estimated cost of building the Armenian section of the railroad is about $3.2 billion, which does not include the costs of land acquisition and customs duties on equipment, said Shahbazov, who has been published and quoted widely by Forbes, Jerusalem Post, EurActive, etc.

