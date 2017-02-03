The Latest: Travelers under Trump ban...

The Latest: Travelers under Trump ban head to US via Beirut

14 hrs ago

The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : Lebanon's National News Agency is reporting that airlines operating out of Beirut international airport have begun allowing residents of the seven majority Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban to board flights heading to the United States. The U.S. State Department reinstated visas Saturday of those travelers affected by Trump's executive order after a federal judge in Seattle blocked the ban.

Chicago, IL

