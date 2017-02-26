Should the U.S. maintain its alliance...

Should the U.S. maintain its alliance with Saudi Arabia? Unfortunately, we're stuck with them

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Salon.com

Saudi Defence Minister Mohamed bin Salman and Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef attend the 136th Gulf Cooperation Council summit, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on December 9, 2015 In late January, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his son, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the minister of defense, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the opening of the King Faisal Air Academy. On the occasion, the Saudis reportedly added to their fleet of warplanes a number of brand new F-15SAs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess Feb 24 Faith Michigan 1
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC