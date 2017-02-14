Russian scientists find haul of meteorite material in Iran
A scientist who found fame recovering a meteorite that crashed into Russia in 2013 with spectacular results has struck lucky once again. Viktor Grokhovsky led an expedition to the Lut desert in Iran and has now returned with a huge haul of extraterrestrial material.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Sun
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC