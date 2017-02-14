Russian scientists find haul of meteo...

Russian scientists find haul of meteorite material in Iran

A scientist who found fame recovering a meteorite that crashed into Russia in 2013 with spectacular results has struck lucky once again. Viktor Grokhovsky led an expedition to the Lut desert in Iran and has now returned with a huge haul of extraterrestrial material.

