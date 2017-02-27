Rouhani inaugurates several projects in Iran's border province

Tehran, Iran, February 28 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has made a one-day trip to the border province of Sistan-Baluchestan to inaugurate several projects, IRNA news agency reported February 28. The projects include the Zahedan International Airport's second runway, an airline company, Chehel Koreh copper mine and factory, and Iranshahr-Chabahar gas pipeline. Upon arrival in the province, the president said his administration has done a great job in accomplishing 55 projects in the underdeveloped province as he had promised in 2013 when he took office.

