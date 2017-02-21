Rise in Executions and Crackdown Against Iran's Youth
Executions and crackdown against Iran's youth is increasingly on the rise. Many inmates in their 20's and 30's have been executed or killed during the past months, while hundreds have also been arrested or mistreated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC