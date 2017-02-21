Rise in Executions and Crackdown Agai...

Rise in Executions and Crackdown Against Iran's Youth

Executions and crackdown against Iran's youth is increasingly on the rise. Many inmates in their 20's and 30's have been executed or killed during the past months, while hundreds have also been arrested or mistreated.

