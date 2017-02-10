Rhetoric Matters: Trump and Iran

Rhetoric Matters: Trump and Iran

It is in the interests of the United States that reform-minded elements of the Iranian regime are empowered and that hardliners are weakened. However, the rhetoric from President Trump and National Security Adviser Flynn have had the opposite effect in Tehran.

