Pro-Con: Should U.S. give Israel OK to conduct pre-emptive strike against Iranian missile sites?
The ballistic missile test Iran conducted in late January was the first to occur during the presidency of Donald Trump but it certainly wasn't the first to take place since the landmark nuclear deal of 2015. And although Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif rebuffed accusations that the launch was a violation of the deal, Israeli leaders have good reason to not take Zarif at his word.
