President Trump, Iran embark on public feud

A day after the Trump administration put Iran on notice for its launch of a ballistic missile, a war of words erupted between the President Donald Trump and the Iranian government, with Trump insulting Tehran on Twitter and the Iranians responding in kind. A top adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Thursday that Iran would not be intimidated by threats from "an inexperienced person."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.