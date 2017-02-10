President Trump, Iran embark on publi...

President Trump, Iran embark on public feud

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

A day after the Trump administration put Iran on notice for its launch of a ballistic missile, a war of words erupted between the President Donald Trump and the Iranian government, with Trump insulting Tehran on Twitter and the Iranians responding in kind. A top adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Thursday that Iran would not be intimidated by threats from "an inexperienced person."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan 3 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 278,512,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC