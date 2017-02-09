President Aliyev receives Iranian del...

President Aliyev receives Iranian delegation [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mostafa Pourmohammadi. Noting that relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran successfully develop in all areas, President Ilham Aliyev said there are good opportunities for cooperation in law enforcement field.

