Peace ambassadors' in Iran
Iran hosted around 320 tour guides from about 40 countries in the 17th World Federation of Tour Guides Association Convention. The event took place from January 28 to February 1, 2017 in Tehran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|7 min
|Jeremy
|48
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC