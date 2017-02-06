Papua New Guinea moves to deport up t...

Papua New Guinea moves to deport up to 60 asylum seekers from Manus Island

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Lawyers for rejected asylum seekers at Australia's offshore detention centre on Manus Island will this week move to stop their imminent removal from Papua New Guinea, following reports up to 60 were slated for deportation. PNG newspaper The Post Courier on Monday reported the government had sought travel documents for 60 people whose asylum claims had been denied, with a view to deport them to their home countries within a few weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 5 hr Captain Yesterday 42
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Sun gwww 5
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan 9 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC