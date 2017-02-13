OPEC basket price continues to rise
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.14 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $53.47 a barrel on Feb.13, compared with $53.23 on Feb.10, according to the cartel's website. The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend , Girassol , Oriente , Rabi Light , Iran Heavy , Basra Light , Kuwait Export , Es Sider , Bonny Light , Qatar Marine , Arab Light , Murban and Merey .
