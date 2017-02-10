One year after nuclear deal, Iranian ...

One year after nuclear deal, Iranian museum welcomes collection home from abroad

The National Museum of Iran is putting over 500 objects on display from Iran's history, all of which were repatriated from four Western countries. The return of the objects is due in part to the spirit of cooperation following the 2015 nuclear deal.

