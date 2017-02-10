Number of weekly flights between Iran...

Number of weekly flights between Iran, Azerbaijan to reach 14

Read more: Trend

"Now with the inauguration of the new direct flights between the two countries by the Iranian private airline Mahan Air, the number of weekly flights will reach 14," Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh added. He made the remarks in Baku on the sidelines of a ceremony for launching the Iranian company's first direct flight to Azerbaijan on Feb. 1. Mahan Air has announced that an Airbus 310 with a capacity for carrying 179 passengers is scheduled to fly between Tehran and Baku three times a week.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,364 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,500

