No to US troops in Syria, nuclear deal to stay, Iran's foreign minister says

Sending US ground troops to Syria to fight ISIS will fan flames of extremism in the region that will impact the security of the whole world, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CNN's Christiane Amanpour Friday. He also said that the agreement with Iran to limit its nuclear program -- brokered in 2015 by the US, Iran and five other world powers -- will stay in place, despite noises to the contrary from members of US President Donald Trump's administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.