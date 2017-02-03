No ban to Iranians' visit to Kuwait: ...

No ban to Iranians' visit to Kuwait: Envoy

11 hrs ago

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Kuwaiti charge d'affaires Fallah al-Hajraf on Saturday ruled out reports that Iranians were banned to enter Kuwait, IRNA reported. 'In pursuit of false reports of certain mass media that nationals of five Muslim countries, including Iranian citizens, were not allowed to enter Kuwait, the Kuwait Embassy to Tehran emphasizes that such a report is untrue,' he added.

Chicago, IL

