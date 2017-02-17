New Political Unrest in the Oil-Rich ...

New Political Unrest in the Oil-Rich Fields of Iran

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: American Thinker

While Iran and the United States are still rattling sabers at one another, there's an emerging disruptive potential inside Iran in its main oil field province, Khuzestan, which has shocked the country. Thirty-eight years ago, what are known as "The Strikes" in this province, by tens of thousands of oil workers, paralyzed the state, and paved the way for the Shah's downfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,020 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC