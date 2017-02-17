New Political Unrest in the Oil-Rich Fields of Iran
While Iran and the United States are still rattling sabers at one another, there's an emerging disruptive potential inside Iran in its main oil field province, Khuzestan, which has shocked the country. Thirty-eight years ago, what are known as "The Strikes" in this province, by tens of thousands of oil workers, paralyzed the state, and paved the way for the Shah's downfall.
