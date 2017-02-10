Nasrallah: Trump is an 'idiot'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday mocked U.S. President Donald Trump, referring to him as an "idiot" and saying his presence in the White House makes him very optimistic, reports The Associated Press . Nasrallah said in a speech that his group is much stronger than when it was created in the early 1980s and should not be concerned about threats from the West.

