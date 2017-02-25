Mission unaccomplished, 15 years later: The misuse of American...
The United States has already lost - its war for the Middle East, that is. Having taken my own crack at combat soldiering in both Iraq and Afghanistan, that couldn't be clearer to me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC