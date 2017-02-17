Mannai-era objects on show
Potteries dating back to prehistoric Mannai civilization are seen at a museum in the city of Sanandaj, western Iran, on February 18, 2017. Mannai, also spelled Manna, or Mana, was used to be an ancient country in northwestern Iran, south of Lake Urmia.
