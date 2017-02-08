Madison ceremony honors Iranian firefighters lost in line of duty
Members of the Madison Iranian community and the Madison Fire Department came together Tuesday to honor 16 firefighters who died while rescuing people from the Plasco Trade Center in Tehran, Iran last month. Majid Sarmadi, a professor in the Department of Design Studies and Materials Science Graduate Program at the University of Wisconsin, began the ceremony by extending the sympathies of the Iranian community to the firefighters lost in the line of duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|2 hr
|Jeremy
|50
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC