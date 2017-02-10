Late ex-Iranian president's brother denies assassination possibility

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend Mohammad Hashemi, a brother to Iran's Former President Akbar Hashemi-Rafsanjani, has refused rumors suggesting that the late official was assassinated. Mohammad Hashemi has said his brother was neither assassinated nor strangled, ISNA news agency reported.

