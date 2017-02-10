L.A.'s Jewish and Muslim Iranians Have Common Ground in the Age of Trump
Greater Los Angeles has more residents who hail from countries covered by President Trump's so-called Muslim ban than any other metropolitan area. The region is home to 160,800 immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by the Brookings Institution .
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|9 hr
|Mikey
|7
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan 9
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC