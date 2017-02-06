Kitaro offers condolences over death of Iranian firemen in Plasco collapse
The renowned Japanese musician Kitaro, who gave concerts in Tehran during 2014, has sent a message of condolences to the families of the firefighters who lost their lives in Tehran's Plasco building collapse on January 19. The message was posted on January 30 on Domo Records website, an independent record label established by Eiichi Naito in Los Angeles. "To the friends, family and all those people lost in the tragic catastrophe of January 19, 2017 in Tehran, Iran," the letter begins.
