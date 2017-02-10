Khamenei says Sweden has good name am...

Khamenei says Sweden has good name among Iranians

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Iran's supreme leader said on Saturday the United States and Western powers are regarded with suspicion in the Middle East because of their interference, but that Sweden has a good name among Iranians and is seen as a reputable economic partner. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... 1 hr James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Fri southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 5
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC