Japanese scholar's studies on Iranians injured by chemical weapons published in Persian

17 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

The book entitled "With Iranians Injured by Chemical Weapons" was unveiled during a ceremony at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Monday. Tsuya who is a physician and the president of MOCT Association of Hiroshima has collaborated with Iran's Society for Chemical Weapons Victims Support for 13 years.

