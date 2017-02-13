Japanese scholar's studies on Iranians injured by chemical weapons published in Persian
The book entitled "With Iranians Injured by Chemical Weapons" was unveiled during a ceremony at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran on Monday. Tsuya who is a physician and the president of MOCT Association of Hiroshima has collaborated with Iran's Society for Chemical Weapons Victims Support for 13 years.
