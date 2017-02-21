Japanese artist Chiba Miyamoto to display works in Gilan village
Japanese artist Chiba Miyamoto will hang a selection of her paintings on the beautiful scenery of Iran's Gilan region in an exhibition, which will open at Kuchebagh Gallery in the village of Gurabjir Sahra near the northern Iranian city of Rasht on March 3. "Gilan in the Eye of Chiba Miyamoto" is the name of the exhibit and features some works created using Sumi-e, the Japanese monochrome ink painting technique. Poet Mohammadreza Shafiei Kadkani has expressed his interest in the land and art of Japan in the statement of the exhibit, which will run until March 10. "I have always been fascinated by Japanese painting, although I have no specific knowledge about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Feb 24
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC