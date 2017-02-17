IRClass Appointed RO for Iran; opens ...

IRClass Appointed RO for Iran; opens office in Tehran

2 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Indian Register of Shipping has received authorisation as a Recognised Organisation from Iran's maritime administration Ports and Maritime Organization . Strengthening its presence further in the Middle East, IRClass has also set up an office in Tehran to offer its services to the Iranian maritime sector.

Chicago, IL

