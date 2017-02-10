Iraq will stay clear of US-Iran tensions, says Abadi
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi is seen on a screen as he speaks via a video conference during a ministerial summit to hold discussion on the future of Mosul city, post-IS, in Paris, France, on October 20, 2016. Photo - Reuters File Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi is seen on a screen as he speaks via a video conference during a ministerial summit to hold discussion on the future of Mosul city, post-IS, in Paris, France, on October 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|southern at heart
|55
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC