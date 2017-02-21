Iraq monument underscores Iranian commander's role in Qods Force
A monument dedicated to an Iranian general has been erected in Iraq for the first time in the country's history. The landmark commemorates Hamid Taghavi , a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps extraterritorial branch the Qods Force, with Taghavi's legacy highlighting the reach of Tehran's influence in Iraq.
