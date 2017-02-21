Iran's Rouhani to run for second term...

Iran's Rouhani to run for second term: vice-president22 min ago

10 hrs ago

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has decided to run for re-election in May, the vice-president for parliamentary affairs said today, according to state news agency IRNA. "In recent weeks, Mr Rouhani has reached a conclusion to take part in the presidential elections," Hosseinali Amiri told reporters.

Chicago, IL

