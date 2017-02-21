Iran's Rouhani to run for second term: vice-president22 min ago
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has decided to run for re-election in May, the vice-president for parliamentary affairs said today, according to state news agency IRNA. "In recent weeks, Mr Rouhani has reached a conclusion to take part in the presidential elections," Hosseinali Amiri told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|1
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC