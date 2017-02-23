Iran's president tries to defuse ange...

Iran's president tries to defuse anger in an oil-rich province hit by ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A bridge in the Iranian city of Ahvaz is shown during a sandstorm on Feb. 18. Bidding to ease public anger over a mounting environmental crisis, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday visited an oil-rich southwestern province that has been crippled by sandstorms and power blackouts. Residents of Khuzestan province have long struggled with high levels of dust because of desertification, but the problems worsened this month when severe rains washed the fine particles into power transmission equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC