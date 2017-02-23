Iran's president tries to defuse anger in an oil-rich province hit by ...
A bridge in the Iranian city of Ahvaz is shown during a sandstorm on Feb. 18. Bidding to ease public anger over a mounting environmental crisis, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday visited an oil-rich southwestern province that has been crippled by sandstorms and power blackouts. Residents of Khuzestan province have long struggled with high levels of dust because of desertification, but the problems worsened this month when severe rains washed the fine particles into power transmission equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|Feb 12
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|Feb 12
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|4
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC