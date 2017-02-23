Iran's president tries to defuse anger in an oil-rich province hit by ...

A bridge in the Iranian city of Ahvaz is shown during a sandstorm on Feb. 18. Bidding to ease public anger over a mounting environmental crisis, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday visited an oil-rich southwestern province that has been crippled by sandstorms and power blackouts. Residents of Khuzestan province have long struggled with high levels of dust because of desertification, but the problems worsened this month when severe rains washed the fine particles into power transmission equipment.

