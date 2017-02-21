Iran's leader calls Israel a - fake' ...

Iran's leader calls Israel a - fake' nation, - dirty chapter'

9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to a conference titled "International Conference in Support of Palestinian Intifada," in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Iran's supreme leader has used the podium of the pro-Palestinian gathering in Tehran to call Israel a "fake" nation and a "dirty chapter" of history.

Chicago, IL

