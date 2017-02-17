Iran's Esteghlal Khuzestan edges Al Fateh of Saudi Arabia: ACL
Esteghlal Khuzestan from Iran beat Saudi Arabia's Al Fateh on Tuesday in Group B of the AFC Champions League. Abolfazl Alaii scored in the 80th minute with a header to ensure Iranian champions Esteghlal Khouzestan took all three points in the 2017 AFC Champions League opener at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.
