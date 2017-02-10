Iran's consul general in Hong Kong and Macau, Mehdi Fakheri. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Two Hong Kong-based Americans have had their Iranian visa requests rejected by the local consulate in response to US President Donald Trump 's travel ban, Tehran's top envoy to the city has revealed. Iranian consul general Mehdi Fakheri said his country was greatly surprised by the US ban, which Trump instated late last month but has since been temporarily suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|samvila
|4
|Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun...
|16 hr
|James
|1
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|54
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC