Iran's consul general in Hong Kong an...

Iran's consul general in Hong Kong and Macau, Mehdi Fakheri. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Two Hong Kong-based Americans have had their Iranian visa requests rejected by the local consulate in response to US President Donald Trump 's travel ban, Tehran's top envoy to the city has revealed. Iranian consul general Mehdi Fakheri said his country was greatly surprised by the US ban, which Trump instated late last month but has since been temporarily suspended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) 7 hr samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... 16 hr James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 5
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC