Iranians once shrugged off Trump's bluster - now they're worried
Pedestrians at Valiasr Square in Tehran, where a huge painting of U.S. Navy sailors captured by Iranian forces can be seen, Feb. 8, 2017. Gloom and dread can be felt across Tehran, where some blame not only the Trump administration but also their own leaders for the possibility of a violent conflict between Iran and the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|8 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|51
|new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira...
|Feb 5
|gwww
|5
|Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ...
|Jan '17
|Tll
|1
|Looking back on the year and the work of God's man
|Jan '17
|And Satan is a sw...
|1
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec '16
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC