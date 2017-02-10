Iranians once shrugged off Trump's bl...

Iranians once shrugged off Trump's bluster - now they're worried

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Pedestrians at Valiasr Square in Tehran, where a huge painting of U.S. Navy sailors captured by Iranian forces can be seen, Feb. 8, 2017. Gloom and dread can be felt across Tehran, where some blame not only the Trump administration but also their own leaders for the possibility of a violent conflict between Iran and the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 8 hr Captain Yesterday 51
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 5
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec '16 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC