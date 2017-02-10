Iranian researcher journey back to Fa...

Iranian researcher journey back to Fairbanks complicated by Trump travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Zeinab Barati, a University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher who was in Iran at the time Trump's travel ban was imposed and who feared she might not be able to leave, left, poses with her daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) 13 hr samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... 21 hr James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 5
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,376 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC