Iranian media outlet draws parallels ...

Iranian media outlet draws parallels between Mehriban Aliyeva and the ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev's appointment of his wife as first vice president of the country clearly demonstrates how the population, officials and all citizens of Azerbaijan are ridiculed, Iranian Asiran.com news site writes in an article, entitled "Azerbaijan and Ilham Aliyev's clownery." The author refers to the notorious appointment, saying: "A simple research suggests that Ilham Aliyev's wife fails to meet the requirements for taking the post of the vice president, which unveils Aliyev's intention to facilitate the transfer of the power to his wife."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Science Shock: Electromagnetic fields from mobi... (Jan '16) Feb 12 samvila 4
News Best Treatment For Warts? Candida Antigen Immun... Feb 12 James 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Feb 10 southern at heart 54
News new Trump Cabinet pick paid by a cult-likea Ira... Feb 5 gwww 4
News Mourners Pay Respects to Former Iranian Leader ... Jan '17 Tll 1
News Looking back on the year and the work of God's man Jan '17 And Satan is a sw... 1
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC