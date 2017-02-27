Iranian hard-line newspapers criticize Farhadi's Oscar win
Iran's top diplomat has congratulated director Asghar Farhadi for winni... TEHRAN, Iran - Two Iranian hard-line newspapers have criticized Asghar Farhadi's best foreign film Oscar, claiming "politics" brought him the award. The Keyhan daily said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's executive order to ban U.S. entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, was behind the award for "The Salesman."
