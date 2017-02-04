Iranian baby will be allowed into United States for life-saving heart surgery
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that an Iranian infant banned from entering the United States for life-saving heart surgery under President Donald Trump 's executive order will now be allowed to travel for the emergency procedure. The family had an appointment in Dubai to get a tourist visa, but it was abruptly canceled earlier this week after Trump announced his executive order on immigration banning travel to the U.S. by people from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.
